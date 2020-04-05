Marshall Wace LLP Invests $107,000 in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IO. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 39.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 417,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 315,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 162,163 shares of company stock valued at $410,301. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

