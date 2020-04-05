Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 191,554 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,554 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.72% of RealReal worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $6.40 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $601.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.43 million. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $218,058.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,320.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,035 shares of company stock worth $2,482,311. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealReal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

