Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,880 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after buying an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,333,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,131,000 after purchasing an additional 119,840 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

BRO stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.