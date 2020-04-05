Man Group plc Increases Stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 309.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,532 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $848,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 210,519 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $5,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Man Group plc Increases Stake in Avantor Inc
Man Group plc Increases Stake in Avantor Inc
Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated
Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated
Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California
Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California
Man Group plc Decreases Stake in LHC Group, Inc.
Man Group plc Decreases Stake in LHC Group, Inc.
Man Group plc Sells 29,085 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC
Man Group plc Sells 29,085 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC
Man Group plc Boosts Position in Nordstrom, Inc.
Man Group plc Boosts Position in Nordstrom, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report