Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 516,046 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.51% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,700 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 246,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $442.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

In other news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,363 shares of company stock worth $2,448,517. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

