Man Group plc Sells 29,085 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,085 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

