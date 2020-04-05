K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Cut by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,657 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.51% of K12 worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in K12 during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in K12 during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in K12 during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in K12 during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in K12 by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $838.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. K12’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

