Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 223,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $118.31 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.45.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

