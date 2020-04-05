Man Group plc Sells 19,359 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.59.

DLTR opened at $70.24 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

