Man Group plc Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Man Group plc grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 884.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after acquiring an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,379,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

