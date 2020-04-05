Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.48% of Unitil worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Unitil by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTL opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.30. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UTL. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

