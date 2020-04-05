Man Group plc Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,358 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of IAA worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

IAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE IAA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAA will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

