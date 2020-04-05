Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to post sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apache from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

Shares of APA stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Apache in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,618,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,022,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,443,000 after acquiring an additional 209,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,801,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

