Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 179 ($2.35) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 165 ($2.17).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.20).

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 153.20 ($2.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.37. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.60 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.92%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell bought 28,377 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Also, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $4,616,322.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

