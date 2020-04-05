Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Maxar Technologies worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAXR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.