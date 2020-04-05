Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,980 shares of company stock valued at $15,272,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

