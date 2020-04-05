Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

