NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEX. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

