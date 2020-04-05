Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $73.43 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

