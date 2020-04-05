MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

HZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $26.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.51. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

