Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Shares of Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €99.77 ($116.01).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €81.36 ($94.60) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €83.40 and a 200 day moving average of €85.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Analyst Recommendations for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

