Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

GCAP opened at $5.52 on Friday. Gain Capital has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Research analysts expect that Gain Capital will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.