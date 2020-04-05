Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.49.

Several research firms recently commented on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.56. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.