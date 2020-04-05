AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.83.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

