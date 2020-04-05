Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.08.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $203.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.48. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

