AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

SKFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of AB SKF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB SKF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get AB SKF alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.