Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 910,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 210,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,876,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,993,000 after purchasing an additional 93,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 158,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.