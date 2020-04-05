Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.88 ($3.04).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 172 ($2.26) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.98) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.03%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.