Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 204.45 ($2.69).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 94 ($1.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

