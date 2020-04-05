Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,279,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $107,863,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 422,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

