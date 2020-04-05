Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $7.58 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

