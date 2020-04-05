PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 998.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $435.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

