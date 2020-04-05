BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 191 ($2.51).

BT.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 111.30 ($1.46) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15.

In other news, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total value of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60). Also, insider Matthew Key bought 66,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

