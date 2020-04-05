BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 191 ($2.51).

BT.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 111.30 ($1.46) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15.

In other news, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total value of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60). Also, insider Matthew Key bought 66,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Analyst Recommendations for BT Group - CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc
Twilio Inc Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Twilio Inc Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in UBS Group AG
Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in UBS Group AG
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $714,000 Position in Tenaris SA
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $714,000 Position in Tenaris SA
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Mirati Therapeutics Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Mirati Therapeutics Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report