Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,378 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.