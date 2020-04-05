Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the third quarter valued at $228,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre alerts:

Shares of MFD stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.