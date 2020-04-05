Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Flowers Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLO opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

