Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,783 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,131,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,273,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.45 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

