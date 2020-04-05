Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,833 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 2,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after buying an additional 814,571 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,706,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 186,572 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 103,571 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 743,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the period. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.95. Weibo Corp has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

