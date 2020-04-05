Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $686,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $40.54 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

