Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 25,344 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Avnet by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avnet by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,109,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,100,000 after buying an additional 346,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Avnet by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 65,883 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Avnet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

NYSE:AVT opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

