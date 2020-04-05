Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 57,807 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,807 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

