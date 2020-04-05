Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 44,528 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,528 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMM stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

