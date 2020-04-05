Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 105.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

