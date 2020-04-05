Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,926 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

GMED opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

