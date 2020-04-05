Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,269 Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

