Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.