Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,101 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Momo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,620,000 after acquiring an additional 608,346 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,374,000 after buying an additional 462,386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,447,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,301,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,585,000 after buying an additional 297,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

