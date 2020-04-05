Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $67,472,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500,861 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $12,756,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,182,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 397,000 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

