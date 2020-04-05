Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEI. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

MEI opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $926.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.45. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

