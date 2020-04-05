Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,602 Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,431.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,611 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

